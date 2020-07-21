Jaguars sign final 4 draft picks from 12-man rookie class

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars signed their final four draft picks Monday, including first-rounder K’Lavon Chaisson.

Fifth-round safety Daniel Thomas, sixth-round quarterback Jake Luton and seventh-round kick returner Chris Claybrooks also signed rookie deals.

Jacksonville now has its largest draft class – 12 players – under contract a day before rookies are scheduled to report for COVID-19 testing. Veterans are slated to report to camp next Tuesday.

Chaisson, a defensive end/linebacker and the 20th overall pick from national champion LSU, was one of two first-rounders for Jacksonville. Florida cornerback CJ Henderson was the ninth overall selection and signed his contract last week.

Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Chaisson was scheduled to get a four-year deal worth $13.3 million that includes a $7.3 million signing bonus. The contract includes a team option for a fifth year.

