Jaguars promote RB Cottrell, TE Ellefson from practice squad

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars promoted running back Nathan Cottrell and tight end Ben Ellefson from the practice squad to the active roster in advance of the season opener Sunday against Indianapolis.

The team made the moves Saturday, two days after putting running back Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) on injured reserve and a day after ruling out rookie tight end Tyler Davis (knee).

Under new collective bargaining rules for 2020, NFL teams may elevate a maximum of two players each week from their practice squad without altering their roster. Those players automatically revert back to the club’s practice squad the day after a game. Practice squad players may only be elevated twice each.

Cottrell will play behind fellow undrafted rookie James Robinson and third-down back Chris Thompson. Ellefson will back up James O’Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL