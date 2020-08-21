Jaguars’ Mauro suspended 5 games for violating league policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Josh Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first five games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The NFL announced Mauro’s suspension Friday, adding to Jacksonville’s string of setbacks at the position. This is Mauro’s second suspension for performance-enhancing substances; he served a four-game ban in 2018.

Mauro is eligible to participate in all preseason practices. He will be allowed to return to Jacksonville’s active roster on Oct. 12, the day after the team’s Week 5 game at Houston. He also will miss games against Indianapolis, Tennessee, Miami and Cincinnati.

Jaguars defensive tackle Carl Davis also has been suspended for a performance-enhancing substance violation. Davis is suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season.

The Jags knew about Davis’ suspension and expected Mauro’s punishment when they signed both early in training camp to help build some depth along their depleted D-line.

Veterans Lerentee McCray and Al Woods opted out because of the coronavirus pandemic. Rodney Gunter and Aaron Lynch retired, the first because of an enlarged aorta and the second because of personal reasons.

Second-year pro Dontavius Russell (hip) and fellow defensive tackle Brian Price (knee) were hurt in the opening days of camp and placed on injured reserve. Price has since been released via an injury settlement.

And then there’s Yannick Ngakoue, the only franchise-designated player in the league who chose not to sign his one-year tender this summer. The disgruntled defensive end is due to make $17.8 million in 2020 under the franchise tag, but he remains adamant that Jacksonville trade him.

Ngakoue didn’t get the long-term deal he wanted and lashed out at the franchise publicly, first demanding a trade in March and then ripping the owner’s son a month later.

Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell spoke with Ngakoue for the first time in months last week, touching base after Ngakoue fired his agent.

Mauro is entering his seventh NFL season, having spent time with Oakland, the New York Giants, Arizona and Pittsburgh.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL