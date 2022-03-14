JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (3-14)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR DJ Chark, G Andrew Norwell, G A.J. Cann, DL Taven Bryan, DE Jihad Ward, CB Tre Herndon, LB Damien Wilson, WR Laquon Treadwell, TE James O’Shaughnessy, OL Will Richardson, CB Nevin Lawson, DE Adam Gotsis, WR Tavon Austin, DE Lerentee McCray, TE Jacob Hollister, WR Jaydon Mickens, P JK Scott.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Andrew Wingard, LB Dakota Allen, RB Dare Ogunawale, TE Kahale Warring, WR Terry Godwin, LB Chapelle Russell, DE Jamir Jones, RB Makhi Sargent.

NEEDS: The Jacksonville Jaguars added four potential starters around quarterback Trevor Lawrence to open the NFL’s legal tampering period before free agency. Receiver Christian Kirk, former All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, oft-injured tight end Evan Engram and receiver Zay Jones agreed to sign with Jacksonville. That’s according to a person familiar with negotiations. The signings can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. They also agreed to bring in Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and New York Jets defensive tackle Folorunso ”Foley” Fatukasi. The six-man free-agent class could be key to the team’s turnaround. The Jaguars are expected to use the No. 1 pick in next month’s NFL draft on a pass rusher, probably Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson. Jacksonville also used its franchise tag on left tackle Cam Robinson for the second straight year, guaranteeing him $16.7 million in 2022, and re-signed longtime backup G/C Tyler Shatley.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): Roughly $40 million to start free agency, but the Jags spent a good chunk of that on the six pending newcomers.

