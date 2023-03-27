JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Free agent defensive linemen Michael Dogbe and Henry Mondeaux signed one-year contracts with Jacksonville on Monday, giving the team some depth after veteran Arden Key landed in Tennessee.

Dogbe started four of 13 games with Arizona in 2022. He finished with 28 tackles, including one tackle for loss. The Cardinals drafted him in the seventh round in 2019.

Mondeaux started four of 11 games with the New York Giants in 2022. He finished with 16 tackles. He played the previous two seasons for Pittsburgh and also has spent time with New Orleans and Kansas City.

The Jaguars are still looking to replace veteran backups Key and Dawuane Smoot. Key signed with the rival Titans, and Smoot remains unsigned while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon sustained in late December. They did re-sign veteran backup Adam Gotsis but are likely to select at least one defensive lineman in next month’s NFL draft.

