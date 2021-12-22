Jags sign Armstead, reuniting him with team that drafted him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)The Jacksonville Jaguars signed running back Ryquell Armstead off Green Bay’s practice squad Wednesday, reuniting the 2019 fifth-round pick with the team that drafted him and later cut him.

Armstead spent all of last season on the COVID-19 list. He was hospitalized twice and dealt with respiratory issues. The Jaguars waived him in May after signing veteran Carlos Hyde in free agency and then drafting Clemson star Travis Etienne. The New York Giants claimed Armstead off waivers only to release him a month later.

He spent time earlier this season on New Orleans’ practice squad before landing in Green Bay early last month.

Armstead fills Hyde’s spot on the 53-man roster. Jacksonville placed Hyde on injured reserve Tuesday with a concussion.

Armstead played in 16 games with the Jaguars as a rookie in 2019 and ran 35 times for 108 yards and caught 14 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Also Wednesday, the Jaguars placed tight end Dan Arnold on the IR/designated for return list, placed Etienne on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and announced that linebacker Dylan Moses is returning to practice. Moses remains on the non-football injury list.

