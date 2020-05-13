Indianapolis signs 6th-round draft pick to 4-year contract

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts signed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a four-year contract Wednesday, making him the second draft pick to reach a deal in two days.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback picked off 11 passes, recovered four fumbles, blocked three kicks and had 46 passes defensed in four seasons at Massachusetts. He also scored a touchdown on a punt return.

Rodgers was the second of Indy’s four sixth-round selections, No. 211 overall. Offensive lineman Danny Pinter, a fifth-round choice, signed Tuesday.

Seven Colts draft picks have not yet agreed to deals.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss