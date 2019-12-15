Adam Thielen returns to Vikings’ lineup after six weeks

Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen will play against the Los Angeles Chargers after missing five games with a pulled hamstring.

Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs will play the team’s final scheduled game in Oakland against Jacksonville. Jacobs missed last week’s game with a shoulder injury and was limited in practice all this week. Oakland will be without right tackle Trent Brown (pectoral) and defensive back Daryl Worley (neck).

The Jaguars are missing No. 1 receiver DJ Chark, who is out with an ankle injury.

Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes (ankle) and wide receiver Bisi Johnson (quad) were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report but are active. Los Angeles cornerback Desmond King was ruled out Saturday due to a non-injury related reason.

Browns tight David Njoku is inactive one week after his return from a broken wrist. Njoku missed most of the season because of the injury suffered in Week 2, but returned last Sunday and caught one pass for four yards. He had 56 catches and four touchdowns last season.

At Dallas, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein is missing his fifth straight game with a knee injury after being listed as questionable following a full week of practice.

Cowboys rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill is inactive again with Antwaun Woods returning after missing two games with a knee injury. Hill has had trouble getting on the field after he was the highest draft pick by the Cowboys, in the second round.

The 49ers are without three key players in the secondary as cornerback Richard Sherman, safety Jaquiski Tarrt and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams are all missing the game against Atlanta with injuries.

Sherman hurt his hamstring and Williams got a concussion last week at New Orleans. Tartt is missing his second straight game with injured ribs.

—

ATLANTA-SAN FRANCISCO

Falcons: DE Allen Bailey, G James Carpenter, T Ty Sambrailo, WR Brandon Powell, DE John Cominsky, G Jamon Brown, LB Ahmad Thomas.

49ers: DE Dee Ford, CB Richard Sherman, S Jaquiski Tartt, DT Jullian Taylor, CB K’Waun Williams, WR Jordan Matthews, QB C.J. Beathard.

—

MINNESOTA-LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Vikings: OG Dru Samia, OT Oli Udoh, S Aviante Collins, S Jayron Kearse (toe), RB Alexander Mattison (ankle), DT Hercules Mata’afa, DT Jalyn Holmes

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Jalen Guyton, CB Desmond King, S Roderic Teamer, OG Spencer Drango, OT Trey Pipkins, DT Sylvester Williams.

—

JACKSONVILLE-OAKLAND

Jaguars: WR DJ Chark, QB Josh Dobbs, LB Preston Brown, OL Tyler Gauthier, DT Carl Davis, TE Charles Jones, DT Dontavius Russell.

Raiders: RT Trent Brown, DB Darly Worley, WR Hunter Renfrow, QB Mike Glennon, DL Olsen Pierre, T David Sharpe, LB Kyle Wilber.

—

CLEVELAND-ARIZONA

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S Eric Murray, DE Olivier Vernon, G Drew Forbes, TE David Njoku, TE Pharaoh Brown, DT Justin Zimmer.

Cardinals: WR KeeSean Johnson, CB Jalen Davis, S Deionte Thompson, OL Lamont Gaillard, OL Josh Miles, TE Darrell Daniels.

—

L.A. RAMS-DALLAS

Rams: DB Dont’e Deayon, CB David Long Jr., S Jake Gervase, OL Jamil Demby, T Rob Havenstein, TE Gerald Everett, TE Kendall Blanton.

Cowboys: WR Devin Smith, CB Deante Burton, LB Leighton Vander Esch, DE Joe Jackson, T Mitch Hyatt, G Brandon Knight, DT Trysten Hill.

—

—

HOUSTON-TENNESSEE

Texans: WR Steven Mitchell Jr., WR Keke Coutee, S Mike Adams, CB Cornell Armstrong, RB Taiwan Jones, DE Joel Heath, NT Eddie Vanderdoes.

Titans: G/T Kevin Pamphile, OLB Sharif Finch, DT Isaiah Mack, LB Daren Bates, DE Matt Dickerson, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree’ Jackson.

—

DENVER-KANSAS CITY

Broncos: CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, OG Ron Leary, OT Ja’Wuan James, OT Calvin Anderson, DL Dre’Mont Jones, DL Adam Gotsis.

Chiefs: RB Damien Williams, QB Chad Henne, CB Morris Claiborne, CB Rashad Fenton, OL Jackson Barton, OL Nick Allegretti, TE Deon Yelder.

—

PHILADELPHIA-WASHINGTON

Eagles: WR Nelson Agholor, RB Jordan Howard, DE Derek Barnett, RT Lane Johnson, DE Shareef Miller, QB Nate Sudfeld, G Sua Opeta.

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, RG Brandon Scherff, WR Trey Quinn, LB Josh Harvey-Clemons, OL Ross Pierschbacher, TE Caleb Wilson, QB Colt McCoy.

—

SEATTLE-CAROLINA

Seahawks: DE Jadeveon Clowney, DE Ziggy Ansah, TE Luke Wilson, G Phil Haynes, LB Mychal Hendricks, G Jordan Roos, CB Shaquill Griffin.

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, DE Marquis Haynes, DE Christian Miller, OT Garrett McGhin, LB Ramik Wilson, DT Woodrow Hamilton, CB Corn Elder.

—

NEW ENGLAND-CINCINNATI

Patriots: QB Cody Kessler, CB Jason McCourty, RB Damien Harris, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, OL Korey Cunningham, TE Ryan Izzo, DL Byron Cowart.

Bengals: G John Jerry, OT Isaiah Prince, WR A.J. Green, WR Damion Willis, QB Jake Dolegala, CB Torry McTyer, DE Anthony Zettel.

—

TAMPA BAY-DETROIT

Buccaneers: WR Mike Evans , OT Donovan Smith, TE Jordan Leggett, DT Beau Allen, LB Anthony Nelson, OLB Kazin Daniels, CB M.J. Stewart.

Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Bo Scarbrough, OLB Christian Jones, DT A’Shawn Robinson, T Rick Wagner, CB Michael Jackson, C Beau Benzschawel.

—

MIAMI-NEW YORK GIANTS

Dolphins: CB Tae Hayes, S Walt Aikens, FB Chandler Cox, C/G Keaton Sutherland, C/G Evan Boehm, T Adam Pankey and DE Charles Harris.

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, TE Evan Engram, TE Rhett Ellison, G Kevin Zeitler, RB Wayne Gallman, OL Chad Slade.

—

CHICAGO-GREEN BAY

Bears: WR Taylor Gabriel, TE Eric Saubert, LB Danny Trevathan, OL Corey Levin, OL Bobby Massie, DL Abdullah Anderson, DE Roy Robertson-Harris.

Packers: WR Ryan Grant, RB Dexter Williams, CB Tony Brown, CB Ka’dar Hollman, T Jared Veldheer, T Yosh Nijman, LB B.J. Goodson.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL