Giants sign veterans Kelvin Benjamin, Corey Clement

The New York Giants signed wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and running back Corey Clement on Sunday.

Benjamin, who was a first-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2014, has not played in the NFL since 2018 when he split time between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Benjamin was drafted by then-Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman, who is now the GM in New York.

In four seasons with the Panthers, Bills and Chiefs, Benjamin played in 61 regular-season games. He had 209 receptions for 3,021 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Clement, who joined the Eagles as a rookie free agent, spent the past four seasons with the Philadelphia and won the Super Bowl in his rookie season. He caught four passes for 100 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles as the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33 for their first Super Bowl title.

For his career, Clement has played in 46 regular-season games with 655 yards rushing and seven touchdowns and added 37 receptions for 340 yards.

The Giants waived running back Jordan Chunn and tight end Nate Wieting.

