The New York Giants and linebacker Bobby Okereke agreed on a four-year, $40 million contract on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said $22 million is guaranteed.

Okereke spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, starting 49 games. He had a career-high 151 tackles with six tackles for loss, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries last season.

The Giants announced they are re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter.

Gillian averaged a career-best 46.8 yards on 74 punts last season, his first with the Giants. He also served as the holder for kicker Graham Gano, who hit 29 of 32 field-goal attempts and 32 of 34 extra points.

Kreiter was signed by the Giants in 2020 after spending the previous four seasons with Denver. He played in all 19 games last season and he has not missed a game since the start of the 2017 season.

Originally signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Gillan played in 44 games across three seasons with Cleveland, averaging 44.9 yards on 156 punts. He also spent time on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad towards the end of the 2021 season.

Gillan and Kreiter were set to become free agents at the start of the new league year on Wednesday.

The Giants also re-signed guard Wyatt Davis, who was acquired on waivers in December.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL