Giants interview Bengals D coordinator Anarumo for new coach

EAST RUTHERFORD. N.J. (AP)Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

Anarumo spoke with co-owners Steve Tisch and John Mara and new general manager Joe Schoen on a video conference call on Sunday. He is the third candidate interviewed, following offense coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of the Bills.

Schoen was the Bills’ assistant general manager before being hired by the Giants on Friday.

Anarumo, who has been the Bengals’ defensive coordinator for three seasons, helping them reach the AFC title game with a win over the Titans on Saturday. The 55-year-old was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018.

Anarumo has been a coach for more than 30 years, the past 10 in the NFL.

The Giants fired coach Joe Judge two days after the regular season ended. The former New England Patriots special teams coordinator was 4-13 this past season and 10-23 in two years.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL