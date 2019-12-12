FBN–Broncos-Chiefs Preview Capsule

DENVER (5-8) AT KANSAS CITY (9-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Chiefs by 9 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Broncos 8-5, Chiefs 8-5

SERIES RECORD – Chiefs lead 64-55

LAST MEETING – Chiefs beat Broncos 30-6, Sept. 17

LAST WEEK – Broncos beat Texans 38-24; Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16

AP PRO32 RANKING – Broncos No. 21, Chiefs No. 4 (tie)

BRONCOS OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (18), PASS (29)

BRONCOS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (21), PASS (6)

CHIEFS OFFENSE – OVERALL (6), RUSH (27), PASS (4)

CHIEFS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (28), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Chiefs have won eight straight in series. … Broncos’ last win at Arrowhead Stadium was Nov. 30, 2014. … Broncos QB Drew Lock was first NFL rookie to throw for 300 yards and three TDs in road debut last week vs. Texans. His 309 yards were third highest by rookie in franchise history. … SS Kareem Jackson returned fumble 70 yards for TD last week, fifth-longest return in Broncos history. … Broncos’ Noah Fant is among six rookie TEs in NFL history with multiple 100-yard receiving games. … Broncos LB Von Miller (104) needs one sack to pass Kevin Carter and Neil Smith for 27th on NFL sacks list. … Chiefs are 23-2 vs AFC West over last 25 games. … Chiefs coach Andy Reid reached 100 career road wins last week vs New England. He has 216 total. … Reid would break Marty Schottenheimer’s franchise record of four straight 10-win seasons with victory. … Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has thrown three interceptions in 392 attempts this season. … Chiefs TE Travis Kelce has streak of 92 games with catch. He needs 11 yards receiving for fourth straight 1,000-yard season. … WR Mecole Hardman (6) needs one TD reception to set Chiefs rookie record. … Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy needs 181 yards rushing to pass O.J. Simpson (11,236) for 21st on NFL career list. … Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill needs 85 yards receiving to hit 4,000 for career. … Fantasy tip: Keep eye on forecast for Sunday with temps in 20s and snow showers expected. It could have big impact on skill players such as Mahomes, Lock and Hill.

