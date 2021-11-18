Falcons’ thin offense has Patterson inactive vs. Patriots

ATLANTA (AP)Running back Cordarrelle Patterson is inactive for Atlanta against the New England Patriots on Thursday night, taking one of the Falcons’ most productive players away from an already depleted offense.

Patterson will miss the game after being limited in the short practice week with an ankle injury. He tested his ankle on the field before the game before being ruled out.

Patterson is the team’s leading rusher but has perhaps made his biggest impact as a receiver out of the backfield. Patterson has 39 catches for 473 yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He has rushed for 303 yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Davis, Wayne Gallman and Qadree Ollison, promoted from the practice squad for the game, are expected to be Atlanta’s top options at running back.

Atlanta’s top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, is missing his fourth consecutive game. Ridley was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list on Nov. 6 and is out indefinitely while addressing mental health issues.

The Falcons also are without backup tight end Hayden Hurst, with an ankle injury. Hurst, fifth on the team with 20 catches, and inside linebacker Daren Bates (groin) were placed on injured reserve before the game.

Patriots punter Jake Bailey and kicker Nick Folk, who were listed as questionable with knee injuries, are active.

New England’s inactive list includes running back J.J. Taylor, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, linebacker Ronnie Perkins, offensive tackle Yasir Durant and tight end Devin Asiasi.

Also inactive for Atlanta are safety Jaylinn Hawkins (ankle), who missed Sunday’s 43-3 loss at Dallas, wide receiver Christian Blake, cornerback Kendall Sheffield and defensive linemen Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson and John Cominsky.

