Falcons place G James Carpenter on IR, bring back OL Harlow

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons placed offensive guard James Carpenter on injured reserve Friday and re-signed lineman Sean Harlow.

Carpenter was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a concussion. With only one more game to go in a disappointing season, the Falcons (5-9) decided to place the 30-year-old on IR.

Carpenter started all 11 games he played for Atlanta after signing as a free agentin March.

Harlow was a fourth-round selection in 2017 who has played in only one game, spending most of his time on the Falcons practice squad.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞