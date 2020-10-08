Falcons activate rookie Terrell from reserve/COVID-19 list

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP)The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Terrell, the team’s first-round pick from Clemson in this year’s NFL draft, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.

NFL teams are not permitted to disclose if a player tested positive or was in quarantine after exposure to someone who tested positive. The Falcons have not had another player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the past two weeks.

Terrell’s status for Sunday’s game against Carolina is not known.

The Falcons have had a wave of injuries in their secondary. Safety Damontae Kazee was placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Monday night’s loss at Green Bay. Another safety, Jaylinn Hawkins, has a concussion.

The Falcons hope safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) can return as soon as this week. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) returned last week after missing three games.

The Falcons signed safety J.J. Wilcox to the practice squad. He signed with Atlanta before the 2019 season, but missed the year with an injury.

Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday he will know more about the status of wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on Friday. Jones was held out in the second half against Green Bay after missing one game with the injury.

Also, kicker Younghoe Koo (groin) could return this week.

