MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP)Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins, who went into free agency knowing that position group was one in need of upgrades.

Williams comes to the Dolphins after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he made 57 appearances, 51 of them starts.

Williams’ deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, said agent Drew Rosenhaus. Another Rosenhaus client, linebacker Duke Riley, also has agreed to return to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Riley played in 16 games with Miami last season.

Also Tuesday, a person familiar with the negotiations said the Dolphins have agreed to re-sign wide receiver Preston Williams on a one-year deal with a value that could reach about $1.9 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been finalized and announced.

Williams has appeared in exactly eight games in each of his three seasons with the Dolphins; he caught 32 passes in 2019, 18 passes in 2020, and just six this past season.

The Dolphins have been extremely busy during the NFL’s legal tampering period that ends Wednesday. Tuesday’s deals came a day after they retained one of their own free agents to be in pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah (four years, $65 million) and added, among others, Miami native Teddy Bridgewater (one year, up to $10 million) to be Tua Tagovailoa’s backup quarterback; running back Chase Edmonds (two years, $12.6 million); and WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (three years, $22.8 million).

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL