Dolphins QB Tagovailoa questionable for Bengals game

NFL
MIAMI (AP)Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday’s game against Cincinnatibecause of a thumb injury that forced him to miss last week’s victory over the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa has been limited in practice since hurting the thumb on his throwing hand during a workout Nov. 25. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced Tagovailoa last week and threw two touchdown passes.

Running back Matt Breida was placed on the reserve-COVID 19 list Friday, causing further uncertainty at a position hard hit by injuries.

Running backs Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful, and running back-receiver Malcolm Perry (chest) is questionable. Myles Gaskin, Miami’s leading rusher this season, might be activated after a knee injury forced him to miss the past four games.

