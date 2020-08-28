Dolphins CB Howard practices for 1st time since October

MIAMI (AP)Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard practiced Friday for the first time since October, when he was sidelined by a season-ending left knee injury.

Howard had surgery in December and began training camp on the active-physically unable to perform list. He also was on the reserve-COVID-19 list for more than two weeks until Thursday.

Howard has missed 15 games in the past two seasons and has had at least one operation on each knee.

If he’s healthy, cornerback could be the Dolphins’ best position. In March they made free agent Byron Jones the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback, and they added Noah Igbinoghene in the first round of the draft.

Howard made the Pro Bowl in 2018, when he tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions despite missing four games.

