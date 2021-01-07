Bills list Diggs, Beasley questionable for playoff opener

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday.

For Beasley, who has missed one game, it marked the first time he’s practiced since hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of a 38-9 win at New England on Dec. 28. Diggs, meantime, returned after not practicing Wednesday because of an injury to his oblique muscle.

Coach Sean McDermott provided no definitive update whether either will be able to play in speaking before practice.

”Still not sure. We’ll just have to see,” he said, referring to Beasley, before adding: ”And I can tell you the same with Diggs.”

Diggs, who led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards, was added to the injury report this week after apparently being hurt in a 56-26 season-ending win over Miami on Sunday.

Diggs was slow to get up but continued playing after defensive end Christian Wilkins landed on the receiver’s back while he was down following a 16-yard catch in the second quarter. Wilkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Diggs on Wednesday said he felt fine and jokingly added, ”Don’t believe everything you read,” in referring to the injury report.

McDermott acknowledged Diggs’ comments by saying: ”I appreciate where he’s coming from. But at the end of the day, I’m always concerned when guys are in the training room.”

In an encouraging development, backup receiver Isaiah McKenzie (ankle), who scored three times against Miami, and starting guard Jon Feliciano (knee) practiced fully and are expected to play.

Diggs and Beasley were key fixtures in a Josh Allen-led passing attack that helped the AFC East champion Bills (13-3) match a franchise record in wins and set a team record by scoring 501 points. Allen broke several single-season passing records including 4,544 yards passing and 37 TDs passing.

Beasley finished second on the team with 82 catches and 967 yards, both career highs, while scoring four touchdowns.

If there’s a bright side, the Bills have depth at the receiver position with John Brown returning on Sunday after missing five games with a knee injury and a stint on the reserve-COVID-19 list. Brown had four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown against Miami.

