Cowboys release DT McCoy day after season-ending leg injury

FRISCO, Texas (AP)The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Tuesday, a day after the newcomer sustained a season-ending leg injury.

McCoy tore his right quadriceps muscle Monday while engaging defensive tackle Antwaun Woods during an individual drill. It was the first padded practice of training camp for the Cowboys.

The injury waiver means the Cowboys pay only the $3 million signing bonus on the $18 million, three-year contract McCoy signed as a free agent during the offseason.

The 32-year-old McCoy was the first of four significant additions on the defensive line in free agency. He and Dontari Poe were expected to help fill the middle while pass rushers Aldon Smith and Everson Griffen were added to make things a little easier for DeMarcus Lawrence on the outside.

The Cowboys activated Poe off the physical unable to perform list Tuesday, clearing him for his first practice when workouts resume Thursday. Poe missed the final five games in Carolina last season after tearing a quad muscle. The 30-year-old is going into his ninth season.

McCoy spent his first nine seasons with Tampa Bay. The 2013 All-Pro has made six Pro Bowls and has 59 1/2 sacks in 10 seasons. McCoy was in Carolina last year.

The Cowboys also signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL