FRISCO, Texas (AP)Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is out for the season after tearing a triceps muscle against Washington, the team reported on its website Tuesday.

The injury happened on McQuaide’s final snap of the game, which was a punt late in the fourth quarter of Dallas’ 25-10 victory, the team said. The Cowboys were working out replacements Tuesday.

McQuaide replaced longtime Dallas long snapper L.P. Ladouceur in 2021. It was a reunion with Cowboys special teams coach John Fassel.

The 34-year-old McQuaide is in his 12th season. The first 10 were with the Rams in St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The Cowboys (3-1) are on a three-game winning streak going into a visit to the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL