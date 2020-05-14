Colts add Windsor, Patmon to list of draft pick signees

Live Now
INDIANAPOLIS (AP)The Indianapolis Colts signed two more draft picks Thursday: defensive tackle Rob Windsor and receiver Dezmon Patmon.

Both were sixth-round picks and each agreed to four-year deals worth more than $3 million.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Windsor was the 193rd overall selection. He had 121 tackles and 14 sacks in four seasons at Penn State.

Patmon gives the Colts another big receiver at 6-4, 225. During his career at Washington State, he had 156 receptions for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Indy has signed four of its nine draft selections over the past three days.

