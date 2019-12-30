Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Cleveland Browns fire head coach Freddie Kitchens after 6-10 season.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞

Nominate a Remarkable Woman ➞