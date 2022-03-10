LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph, TE Jared Cook, DT Justin Jones, LB Kyzir White, LB Uchenna Nwosu, K Dustin Hopkins, KR/PR Andre Roberts, RB Justin Jackson, OG Oday Aboushi, TE Stephen Anderson, DT Christian Covington, QB Chase Daniel, LB Kyler Fackrell, CB Davontae Harris, OG Senio Kelemete, LS Matt Overton, C Scott Quessenberry, OG Michael Schofield, CB Ryan Smith.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: P Ty Long, S Trey Marshall.

EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS: OT Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham, WR Jalen Guyton

NEEDS: The Chargers have already been one of the more active teams during the offseason. General manager Tom Telesco will send two draft picks to the Chicago Bears for premier edge rusher Khalil Mack. Telesco also was able to re-sign WR Mike Williams to a three-year contract, avoiding the use of the franchise tag. The $60 million deal ($40 million guaranteed) has a $14 million cap number for 2022, but Los Angeles still is in the top five when it comes to cap space. It could add even more space if it elects to release oft-injured right tackle Bryan Bulaga before March 18, when he has a roster bonus due. With third-year quarterback Justin Herbert still on his rookie deal, the Chargers will need to upgrade a defense that struggled against the run last year, as well as shore up the right side of the offensive line.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $30 million.

