FALLS RIVER, Mass. (AP)Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was arrested Monday in connection with a ”nonviolent family issue,” authorities said.

Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, after a probate court appearance, according to the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chargers said in a statement Monday they ”are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson. We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers in March after the New England Patriots did not place the franchise tag on him. He played four seasons with the Patriots and had 25 interceptions, which was the most in the NFL from 2018-21.

Jackson, who is in his fifth season in the league, suffered a season-ending injury to his right knee in an Oct. 23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He played in only five games after having ankle surgery during the preseason.

