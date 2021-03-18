Chargers find replacement for Henry, reaching deal with Cook

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP)The Chargers have found their replacement for Hunter Henry as they agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Jared Cook on Thursday.

Cook, who spent the past two seasons with New Orleans, will be going into his 13th season, but he has played some of his best football the past three years. He had 37 receptions for 504 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

In 2018, Cook made it to the Pro Bowl for the first time when he set career highs for catches (68) and yards (896) along with six touchdowns for the Raiders. He also went to the Pro Bowl with the Saints in 2019 after having a career-high nine TDs.

Over the past three years, his 22 touchdown receptions rank second in the league among tight ends. His deal with incentives could earn him $6 million.

New offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi knows Cook from his time in New Orleans.

The Chargers were in the market for a tight end after Henry signed with the New England Patriots. Henry, who spent five years with the Bolts, was one of Justin Hebert’s favorite options last season with 60 receptions and four touchdowns.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL