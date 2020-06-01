Cardinals sign TE Cantrell, release CB Shelton

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals have signed tight end Dylan Cantrell to a one-year deal.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pound Cantrell is switching positions to tight end after being selected as a receiver by the Los Angeles Chargers in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. He played in college at Texas Tech under current Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now in his second season in Arizona.

Cantrell spent most of the 2018 season on the Chargers’ practice squad and was released prior to last season. He had 158 catches for 1,873 yards and 18 touchdowns during a four-year college career with the Red Raiders.

The Cardinals also said on Monday that they released cornerback Sojourn Shelton.

