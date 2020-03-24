Cardinals keep Garcia, Washington on one-year deals

NFL
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP)The Arizona Cardinals have agreed to terms on one-year deals with offensive lineman Max Garcia and safety Charles Washington.

The team announced it was re-signing both players on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 309-pound Garcia started last season on the Physically Unable to Perform list because of a knee injury but eventually played in seven games. The 28-year-old is expected to provide depth for the Cardinals in the interior of the offensive line.

Washington matched a career high with seven tackles while on special teams while playing in 12 games last season. The 27-year-old also provides depth in the secondary.

