(WGHP) — Cam Newton is raising some eyebrows after an appearance on a podcast.

In the Sunday episode of the Barstool Sports Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, the quarterback talked about what he perceives as the role of women in society.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing I grew up in a three-parent household: my mom, my father and my grandmother and I knew what a woman was, not a bad (expletive), a woman,” he said.

He continued by explaining what he interprets the difference between a ‘bad (expletive)’ and a woman is. “A bad (expletive) is a person who is just, you know: ‘Girl, I’m a bad (expletive), I’m doing this, I’m doing that. I look the part but I don’t act that part.’ And there’s a lot of women who are bad (expletives), and I say (expletives) in a way not to degrade a woman, but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

Newton went on to say that a “woman for me” is someone who “handles (her) own” but knows how to “cater to a man’s needs.”

From there he continues. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss (expletive), Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

While he said he didn’t want to sit behind the mic and criticize women, he wanted “men to start being men.”