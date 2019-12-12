Buccaneers, Lions relegated to individual goals down stretch

TAMPA BAY (6-7) at DETROIT (3-9-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Buccaneers by 4 +

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Buccaneers 4-8-1, Lions 5-8

SERIES RECORD – Lions lead 31-27

LAST MEETING – Lions beat Buccaneers 24-21, Dec. 10, 2017

LAST WEEK -Buccaneers beat Colts 38-35; Lions lost to Vikings 20-7

AP PRO32 RANKING – Buccaneers No. 19, Lions No. 29t

BUCCANEERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (24t), PASS (2).

BUCCANEERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (1), PASS (31).

LIONS OFFENSE – OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (7).

LIONS DEFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (23), PASS (30).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Lions have won two straight against Buccaneers. … Tampa Bay has won two straight, four of five this season after 2-6 start. … Buccaneers WR Mike Evans out at least two games after pulling hamstring last week on his eighth receiving TD. … QB Jameis Winston ranks second with 4,115 yards passing, tied for second in TD passes (26). … Winston had career-high 456 yards passing, season-high matching four TD passes, three interceptions last week. He has NFL-high 23 INTs, five returned for scores, and five lost fumbles. … OLB Shaquil Barrett leads NFL with 15 sacks, two shy of breaking Hall of Famer Warren Sapp’s franchise single-season record set in 2000. … Lions have lost six straight, nine of 10, after 2-0-1 start. … Second-year coach Matt Patricia has 9-19-1 record. … Injured QB Matthew Stafford (back, hip) expected to miss sixth straight game. … QB David Blough likely starting third game in row. Undrafted rookie is 46 of 78 for 485 yards, three TDs, three INTs in two games. … DE Trey Flowers has six sacks his last six games. … Rookie LB Jahlani Tavai had career-high 11 tackles last week. … CB Darius Slay defended seven passes in his past four games, NFL-high 101 since 2013. … Fantasy tip: WR Chris Godwin may get even more targets without Evans against 30th-ranked team against pass. His 1,212 yards receiving rank second in NFL, nine TD receptions tied for second, 81 receptions tied for fifth.

—

