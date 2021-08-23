Browns kicker Parkey headed to IR, McLaughlin likely starter

CLEVELAND (AP)Browns kicker Cody Parkey is being placed on injured reserve, meaning Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland’s starter.

Parkey, who had a solid season for the Browns in 2020 and his best known for his ”double doink” miss for Chicago in the 2018 playoffs, sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday’s exhibition win over the New York Giants.

Coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t rule Parkey out for the entire 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer’s kicking competition by default.

It also means the Browns will have a new kicker as they embark on a season with high expectations.

Stefanski would not say if the Browns will bring in another kicker to compete with McLaughlin.

The 25-year-old made a 49-yard field goal in the fourth quarter Sunday and has had the stronger leg in training camp.

”He’s battling. He’s done a nice job and we expect him to keep battling,” Stefanski said Monday on a Zoom call.

McLaughlin was claimed on waivers by the Browns in May. He’s bounced around the league, spending time with eight other teams. He kicked for Jacksonville and the New York Jets in 2020.

The 29-year-old Parkey took over in Week 2 for Cleveland last season when Austin Seibert was released. He went 19 of 22 on field goals and 43 for 47 on extra points in the regular season. He didn’t miss any of his 11 kicks in the playoffs.

Also, Stefanski said cornerback Greedy Williams is day to day with a groin injury and that linebacker Montrel Meander will need surgery after rupturing an Achilles tendon in Sunday’s 17-13 win.

