Bills-Steelers Preview Capsule

BUFFALO (9-4) at PITTSBURGH (8-5)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

OPENING LINE – Steelers by 1 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 8-4-1; Steelers 7-4-2

SERIES RECORD – Steelers lead 16-9

LAST MEETING – Steelers beat Bills 27-20, Dec. 11, 2016

LAST WEEK – Bills lost to Ravens 24-17; Steelers beat Cardinals 23-17.

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 9, Steelers No. 13

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (5), PASS (27).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (3), RUSH (14), PASS (3).

STEELERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (24T), PASS (31).

STEELERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (9), PASS (5).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Bills clinch playoff berth with win. Steelers move into top wild-card spot in AFC with victory. … Pittsburgh has won each of last six meetings. … Steelers 7-1 since 1-4 start. … Pittsburgh 29-23 all-time on Sunday night, 18-11 under head coach Mike Tomlin. Bills making first Sunday night appearance since 2007. …. One win over final three games would give Buffalo first 10-win season since 1999. … Tomlin and Bills coach Sean McDermott were college teammates at William & Mary in 1993-94. … Buffalo WR John Brown 92 yards away from becoming team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015. Brown has two 100-yard games in career vs. Steelers, one in 2015 with Arizona, another in 2018 with Baltimore. … Bills QB Josh Allen just one interception in last eight games. Allen facing Steelers defense leading NFL in sacks (48) and takeaways (33). … Buffalo defense with 16 sacks over last four games. Bills had 22 sacks over first nine. … Pittsburgh WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and RB James Conner (shoulder) could return after missing last three games. … Matchup features first trio of brothers to appear in same game since 1927: RB Trey Edmunds, S Terrell Edmunds play for Steelers. LB Tremaine Edmunds suits up for Bills. …… Pittsburgh OLBs TJ Watt, Bud Dupree one of two LB tandems with at least 9 1/2 sacks each. … Steelers QB Devlin Hodges second undrafted rookie free agent to win first three starts in Super Bowl era. Pittsburgh 4-1 in games Hodges appears. … Pittsburgh LB Devin Bush leads all rookies in tackles (88). … Steelers rookie WR Diontae Johnson had punt return TD and TD reception last week vs. Arizona. Second rookie in team history to have punt return TD, TD grab in same game. … Pittsburgh S Minkah Fitzpatrick tied for NFL lead in interceptions (5). … Fantasy tip: Steelers K Chris Boswell in midst of bounce-back season after horrific 2018. Boswell is 26 of 28 on field goals this season. With points figuring to be at premium, might be best bet in fantasy playoffs.

