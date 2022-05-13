ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills signed their entire eight-player draft class, including first-round pick cornerback Kaiir Elam, in time for the start of their two-day rookie minicamp on Friday.

The Bills also announced signing nine undrafted free agents, including two receivers: Appalachian State’s Malik Williams and BYU’s Neil Pau’u.

Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors in each of his past three seasons, and finished fifth on the school list with 2,382 yards receiving and tied for seventh with 17 touchdowns. Pau’u led BYU with 46 catches for 526 yards and six touchdowns last year despite missing the final three games with a season-ending leg injury.

Though Buffalo also drafted Khalil Shakir in the fifth round, the team’s depth at receiver could use replenishing following cutting Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders not re-signing after completing a one-year contract.

Other undrafted free agents signed by Buffalo were Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer, Tulsa cornerback Travon Fuller, Syracuse defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, UCLA tackle Alex Anderson, Northwest Missouri State tackle Tanner Owen, and Texas guard Derek Kerstetter.

—

