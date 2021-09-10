Bills rule out Lotulelei vs Steelers; Sanders questionable

NFL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills have ruled out starting defensive tackle Star Lotulelei from their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Lotulelei, who has a calf injury, is the team’s top defender against the run. He rejoined the Bills after opting out last season due to COVID-19 concerns. Coach Sean McDermott said Lotulelei was hurt during Buffalo’s preseason-ending win against Green Bay two weeks ago.

”Yeah, we’re going to miss him. It’s hard to replace a player like that,” McDermott said Friday.

The Bills struggled against the run last year in Lotulelei’s absence.

Receiver Emmanuel Sanders was listed as questionable because of a foot injury. Sanders is a 12-year veteran who signed with the Bills in free agency in March. He is expected to fill one of Buffalo’s top four spots in a receiving group that includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

