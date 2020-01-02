Bills’ Lawson, Wallace questionable for wild-card playoff

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)Bills starting defensive end Shaq Lawson and starting cornerback Levi Wallace are both listed as questionable for Buffalo’s AFC wild-card playoff game at Houston on Saturday.

Lawson is still nursing a hamstring injury after being held out of Buffalo’s season-ending 13-6 loss to the New York Jets. Wallace hurt his right ankle when his foot stuck in the turf while intercepting a pass by Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Lawson is second on the team with 6 1/2 of Buffalo’s 44 sacks this season – the Bills’ most since having 54 in 2015.

Wallace is part of a backfield that has allowed just 15 touchdowns passing, tied for the second fewest in the NFL this season. If Wallace can’t play, former Texans cornerback Kevin Johnson is in line to start against his ex-team.

Right tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and receiver/returner Andre Roberts (foot) also are listed as questionable. Nsekhe missed five games before aggravating his injury last weekend. He previously split starting duties with rookie Cody Ford.

