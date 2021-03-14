Bills’ free agency needs handcuffed by spending limitations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year, $27 million contract with Kyle Juszczyk that will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL.

A person familiar with the deal confirmed the terms of the new deal on Sunday night, one day before Juszczyk would be allowed to start talking to other teams before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the details haven't been announced by the team.