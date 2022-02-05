CINCINNATI (AP)Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Uzomah’s playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati’s 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline.

Uzomah sat out the Bengals’ previous practices this week, but rode a stationary bike Saturday and did some easy running while using a resistance band, according to a pool report.

Right guard Jackson Carman sat out a second straight day with a back injury after practicing in full earlier this week.

The Bengals practice indoors again at the University of Cincinnati and will take off from practice Sunday. They’ll arrive in Los Angeles on Tuesday, five days ahead of the Super Bowl.

