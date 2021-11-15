Beckham, Miller to make Rams debuts vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller are active and will make their debuts for the Los Angeles Rams for their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Beckham was signed last week and Miller was acquired two weeks ago in a trade from Denver. Both will play Monday night against the Niners with Beckham helping replace injured receiver Robert Woods.

Woods is inactive after going down with a season-ending knee injury in practice last week. The other inactive players for the Rams are cornerback Dont’e Deayon (thigh), quarterback Bryce Perkins, linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Brycen Hopkins.

The inactive players for the 49ers are cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle), running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

The Niners also placed receiver Mohamed Sanu (knee) and safety Tavon Wilson (foot) on injured reserve and promoted safety Tony Jefferson from the practice squad.

—

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL