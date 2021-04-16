Bears sign former 49ers, Bills WR Goodwin to 1-year deal

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver Marquise Goodwin to a one-year contract Friday.

Goodwin has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns over seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills (2013-16) and San Francisco 49ers (2017-19). He had a career-best 962 yards in 2017 with San Francisco.

Goodwin opted out of last season – his first and only year with Philadelphia – because of COVID-19 concerns.

A track and field standout, he was a two-time national champion in the long jump at Texas and made the 2012 U.S. Olympic team. He was a third-round draft pick of the Bills in 2013.

