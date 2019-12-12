Bears-Packers Preview Capsule

CHICAGO (6-7) at GREEN BAY (10-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Packers by 7

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bears 4-9; Packers 8-5

SERIES RECORD – Packers lead 98-95-6

LAST MEETING – Packers beat Bears 10-3, Sept. 5, 2019

LAST WEEK – Bears beat Cowboys 31-24; Packers beat Redskins 20-15

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bears No. 14, Packers No. 6

BEARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (28).

BEARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (10), RUSH (7), PASS (13).

PACKERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (23), RUSH (17), PASS (16).

PACKERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (22), RUSH (25), PASS (21).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – 200th meeting between these two teams (including postseason). … Each of last four matchups has been decided by TD or less. … Bears have won three straight, four of five after losing four in row. … Chicago’s defense allowing 17.8 points per game, fourth fewest in NFL. … QB Mitchell Trubisky has completed 70 percent of his passes for 860 yards, seven TDs, four INTs with 99.1 rating past three games. Trubisky threw for three TDs, ran for one last week. … LB Roquan Smith will miss rest of season after tearing pectoral muscle. … LB Danny Trevathan (elbow) has been out since Nov. 10, with no indication return is imminent. … DT Akiem Hicks (dislocated elbow) is eligible to return from eight-week stay on injured reserve. … Rookie RB David Montgomery ran for 86 yards vs. Dallas, his second-highest total. … LB Khalil Mack has 4 1/2 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and 27-yard INT return for TD in four games against Packers. … S Eddie Jackson had second career sack last week. … Packers look to sweep regular-season series for 15th time in 26 seasons and seventh time in last 11 seasons. … Green Bay has won six of last seven against Chicago. Packers have won nine of last 11 meetings against Bears at Lambeau Field. … Green Bay is 18-5 against Chicago with Aaron Rodgers as starting QB. … RB Aaron Jones ranks No. 1 in NFL in both rushing TDs (eight) and total TDs (nine) at home. … S Adrian Amos had first sack with Packers last week. … Both LBs Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith rank in top 10 among LBs this season in total pressures and QB hits. Fantasy tip: Rodgers has career passer rating of 110.7 in regular-season home games in December/January, ranking No. 1 in NFL history.

—

