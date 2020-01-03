Bears make Jackson NFL’s highest-paid safety

NFL
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)The Chicago Bears made Eddie Jackson the NFL’s highest-paid safety on Friday, agreeing to a $58.4 million contract extension, his agency announced.

The deal guarantees $33 million and averages $14.6 million, SportsTrust Advisors tweeted.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2017, Jackson might be general manager Ryan Pace’s best selection. He was an All-Pro in 2018 and has 10 interceptions and three touchdowns in his career. Jackson has started each of his 46 games played and is a key part of a defense that ranked among the top 10 each of the past three years.

The Bears missed the playoffs at 8-8 this season after winning the NFC North with a 12-4 record.

