Bears hire Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP)Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy made several changes to his staff Thursday, hiring Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator and John DeFilippo as quarterbacks coach.

Dave Ragone (pass game coordinator), Brian Ginn (assistant special teams), Chris Jackson (assistant wide receivers) and Shane Toub (defensive quality control) received promotions.

Lazor, DeFilippo and Ragone will be tasked with helping Nagy get the most out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who seemed to regress this season in his third year after he was selected by Chicago with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

Lazor worked with six different teams in his first 13 years as an NFL coach. He most recently served as the offensive coordinator for Cincinnati from 2017-18. He also was the offensive coordinator for Miami from 2014-15.

The 41-year-old DeFilippo also has coordinator experience. He was the offensive coordinator for Minnesota during the 2018 season and had the same position with Jacksonville before he was fired Monday.

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich after they went 8-8 this season.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL