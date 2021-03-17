AP source: Texans agree to 1-year contract with QB Taylor

HOUSTON (AP)Free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor has agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal hasn’t been announced.

The signing gives the Texans an insurance policy if they trade Deshaun Watson or if they don’t trade him and he decides to sit out this season. Watson has been unhappy with the direction of the team for some time and has requested a trade.

Taylor spent the past two seasons with the Chargers. He backed up Philip Rivers in his first year with the team before moving into the starting role last season.

He only started one game before being sidelined when a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung when giving a painkilling injection for a rib injury. By the time he recovered he had lost his starting job to Justin Herbert, who was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The 31-year-old Taylor was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2011 and spent his first four seasons there, appearing in 14 games with no starts. He joined the Bills in 2015 where he became the starter and had the best season of his career, throwing for 3,035 yards and 20 touchdowns – both career highs. He remained with the Bills for two more seasons, starting 29 games and throwing for 3,023 yards in 2016 and 2,799 yards in 2017.

He spent 2018 with the Browns before signing with the Chargers.

