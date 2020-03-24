AP Source: Seahawks acquire CB Quinton Dunbar from Redskins

RENTON, Wash. (AP)The Seattle Seahawks have finally addressed one of their defensive needs. No, it had nothing to do Jadeveon Clowney or the pass rush.

Seattle landed some needed depth in the secondary by acquiring cornerback Quinton Dunbar from the

for a fifth-round pick Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the move.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. ESPN first reported the trade.

The move could end up being another trade steal for John Schneider and the Seahawks as they attempt to upgrade the secondary. Seattle had a need for cornerback depth and Dunbar should instantly jump into the competition as a potential starter. At 6-foot-2 with long arms, Dunbar fits the mold of the cornerbacks Seattle wants to have in its defensive system.

Dunbar had a career-best four interceptions last season for the Redskins. He has started 17 of the past 18 games he’s played for Washington. He missed five games last season with a hamstring injury and made it clear he wanted to play somewhere other than Washington for the upcoming season.

a thank you to the Redskins organization on Instagram accompanied by a highlight video. He closed his messaged with, “I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life which is joining the Seattle Seahawks and helping them win a championship.”

The move was the second significant trade made by Seattle since the start of last season to help the secondary. The Seahawks sent a seventh-round pick to Detroit for Quandre Diggs midway through last season and now used a fifth-round pick to acquire Dunbar.

Cornerback has been on Seattle’s list of needs, but took a backseat to other matters in the early days of free agency. Seattle focused extensively on the offensive line with four additions – B.J. Finney, Cedric Ogbuehi, Brandon Shell and Chance Warmack – and made one big splash on defense by bringing back former first-round pick Bruce Irvin to help the pass rush.

The Seahawks continue to wait on Clowney’s decision on whether he’s up for a return to Seattle.

But cornerback had to be addressed at some point. While Shaquill Griffin had a solid season last year, Seattle’s pass defense as a whole was a problem. Griffin’s counterpart Tre Flowers was often picked on by opposing quarterbacks, especially when Seattle’s lackluster pass rush was unable to cause any disruption. Dunbar seems likely to challenge Flowers for the starting role.

Flowers was a safety in college at Oklahoma State but made the move to cornerback before his rookie season in 2018. He started 15 games last season and was targeted 101 times, allowing a 60.4% completion rate and a 72.5 passer rating against, according to Pro Football Reference.

Dunbar was a wide receiver in college at Florida before moving to cornerback after being signed by the Redskins as an undrafted free agent.

—

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL