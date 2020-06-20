AP Source: Jets agree to terms with 2nd-round pick WR Mims

Live Now
The New York Jets have agreed to terms with Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims, their second-round draft pick in April, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce the move.

Mims fits a major need for a Jets offense that lost its top wideout, Robby Anderson, to Carolina in free agency. Chosen 59th overall, he’ll get a four-year deal worth about $5.5 million.

The New York Daily News first reported the Mims agreement.

New York has signed only one other of its nine 2020 draftees, fifth-round cornerback Bryce Hall of Virginia.

Mims will join a receiving group that includes free agent addition Breshad Perriman and slot receiver Jamison Crowder. Mims comes off a strong 2019 season with 66 catches for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns.

