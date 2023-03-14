James Bradberry is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bradberry, a second-team All-Pro cornerback, agreed Tuesday to a $38 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the signing, said $20 million is guaranteed.

Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles and running back Rashaad Penny agreed on a contract, a person familiar with the deal told the AP.

That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of the league year on Wednesday.

Bradberry joined the Eagles last year after he was released by the New York Giants and played a key role in the secondary for the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense. He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl but his holding penalty on Kansas City’s JuJu Smith-Schuster late in the fourth quarter set up the go-ahead field goal in Philadelphia’s 38-35 loss.

A first-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 draft, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020.

Penny’s most productive season was 2021, when he ran for a career-best 749 yards with six touchdowns and led the NFL with an average of 6.3 yards per carry. He rushed for 349 yards last season, with an average of 6.1 per carry. Penny’s career average is 5.7 yards per carry.

The NFC champion Eagles likely won’t re-sign Miles Sanders, who led the team with 1,269 yards rushing last season. Sanders tweeted Tuesday: “To the city of Philadelphia Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Penny joins Kenny Gainwell and Trey Sermon in the backfield. Boston Scott is a free agent who could return to Philadelphia.

