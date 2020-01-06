Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

AP source: Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

AP source: Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞

Winter Weather Special ➞