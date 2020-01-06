AP source: Cowboys agree to hire Mike McCarthy as coach, succeeding Jason Garrett.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)T.J. Warren scored 30 of his season-high 36 points in the second half, and the Indiana Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 115-104 on Monday night to snap a two-game skid.

Domantas Sabonis added 18 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Miles Turner had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who had lost four of their previous five. The Pacers, who are 15-4 at home, improved to 8-10 on the road.