SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a contract extension Tuesday with starting center Jake Brendel before he could hit the open market.

A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that Brendel will sign a four-year contract with the Niners instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

NFL Network first reported the agreement and said it had a maximum value of $20 million and includes $8 million in guarantees.

After spending most of his first six seasons in the NFL as a backup, Brendel took over as the starter in San Francisco and helped stabilize the interior of the offensive line.

He started all 17 games in the regular season and three more in the playoffs. He allowed just one sack and 14 pressures, ranking tied for fourth best in pass blocking efficiency, according to Pro Football Focus.

Brendel originally entered the NFL with Dallas as an undrafted free agent out of UCLA in 2016. He spent his first four years bouncing around from Dallas, Miami, Denver and Baltimore, playing 21 games with three starts for the Dolphins in 2018.

Brendel signed with the Niners in 2020 and opted out of that season because of COVID-19. He returned as a backup in 2021 before taking over as starter last season.

The deal with Brendel means San Francisco will have four starters returning on the offensive line with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and guards Aaron Banks and Spencer Burford.

The only hole is at right tackle where Mike McGlinchey needs to be replaced. Colton McKivitz signed a two-year contract last week to remain with the Niners and could be in the mix there.

