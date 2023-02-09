The NFL Defensive Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media:
2022 – Nick Bosa, San Francisco, DE
2021 – T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh, Edge
2020 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles, DT
2019 – Stephon Gilmore, New England, CB
2018 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT
2017 – Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, DT
2016 – Khalil Mack, Oakland, DE
2015 – J.J. Watt, Houston, DE
2014 – J.J. Watt, Houston, DE
2013 – Luke Kuechly, Carolina, LB
2012 – J.J. Watt, Houston, LB
2011 – Terrell Suggs, Baltimore, LB
2010 – Troy Polamalu, Pittsburgh, S
2009 – Charles Woodson, Green Bay, CB
2008 – James Harrison, Pittsburgh, LB
2007 – Bob Sanders, Indianapolis, S
2006 – Jason Taylor, Miami, DE
2005 – Brian Urlacher, Chicago, LB
2004 – Ed Reed, Baltimore, S
2003 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB
2002 – Derrick Brooks, Tampa Bay, LB
2001 – Michael Strahan, N.Y. Giants, DE
2000 – Ray Lewis, Baltimore, LB
1999 – Warren Sapp, Tampa Bay, DT
1998 – Reggie White, Green Bay, DE
1997 – Dana Stubblefield, San Francisco, DT
1996 – Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE
1995 – Bryce Paup, Buffalo, LB
1994 – Deion Sanders, San Francisco, CB
1993 – Rod Woodson, Pittsburgh, CB
1992 – Cortez Kennedy, Seattle, DT
1991 – Pat Swilling, New Orleans, LB
1990 – Bruce Smith, Buffalo, DE
1989 – Keith Millard, Minnesota, DT
1988 – Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB
1987 – Reggie White, Philadelphia, DE
1986 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1985 – Mike Singletary, Chicago, LB
1984 – Kenny Easley, Seattle, S
1983 – Doug Betters, Miami, DE
1982 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1981 – Lawrence Taylor, N.Y. Giants, LB
1980 – Lester Hayes, Oakland, CB
1979 – Lee Roy Selmon, Tampa Bay, DE
1978 – Randy Gradishar, Denver, LB
1977 – Harvey Martin, Dallas, DE
1976 – Jack Lambert, Pittsburgh, LB
1975 – Mel Blount, Pittsburgh, CB
1974 – Joe Greene, Pittsburgh, DT
1973 – Dick Anderson, Miami, S