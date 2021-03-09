Agent: Titans have released vet cornerback Malcolm Butler

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Malcolm Butleron Tuesday three years into the five-year deal he signed in March 2018, according to his agent Derek Simpson.

Butler signed for more than $60 million in March 2018 after leaving New England as a free agent. He was due $11 million in base salary this season and $11.2 million in 2022. But Butler had the team’s third-highest salary cap hit at $14.2 million for this season trailing only Ryan Tannehill and safety Kevin Byard, according to Spotrac.com.

Releasing Butler is expected to save the Titans more than $10 million against the salary cap as they try to create space for free agency.

The seven-year veteran started all 16 games last season and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. That tied his career high of four interceptions in 2016 with New England, and his most famous interception clinched the 2015 Super Bowl for the Patriots over Seattle.

Butler started 36 of 41 games for Tennessee. He had a career-high 100 tackles last season for the Titans and has 17 career interceptions.

